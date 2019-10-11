Viral Fatboy Slim x Greta Thurnberg remix was created by The Kiffness
South African electronic artist David Scott was the brains behind the viral mash-up of superstar DJ Fatboy Slim's club classic Right Here, Right Now and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's dramatic UN speech.
Scott — aka The Kiffness — debuted the remix on Twitter in late September and was amazed when Fatboy Slim re-posted it a couple of days later.
"It was a massive shock and a massive honour as well. I've always looked up to him as a music producer," he said.
#GretaThurnberg mashed with @FatboySlim - Right Here, Right Now. pic.twitter.com/InbZLf3awU— David Scott (@TheKiffness) September 24, 2019
Not only did Fatboy Slim share Scott's mash-up with his social media followers, he also played it during a live show in England last Friday. A video clip of the world-famous DJ's performance has since gone viral.
The remix samples Thunberg's demands for action against climate change in her fiery speech at the United Nations last month to be taken "right here, right now", using it during each refrain of the song's title.
It also includes other excerpts from the 16-year-old Swede's speech.
WATCH | Fatboy Slim plays 'Right Here, Right Now' Greta Thunberg mash-up during a live show in England
"When Greta spoke to the UN and I saw the video and it was quite late at night, and as soon as she said 'right here, right now', the Fatboy Slim song popped into my head and I just knew in that moment I had to create a mash-up," said Scott.
"If you look at the [original music video for Right Here, Right Now] as well it ties into the whole story, it's the story of evolution, how we came from the sea and evolved into humans and now we are at this stage where we consume and consume, and that's where the video ends, with this big fat kid," he added.
WATCH | The original music video for Fatboy Slim's track 'Right Here, Right Now'
The mash-up has garnered so much global media attention since Fatboy Slim played it on stage that Scott recently jokingly tweeted, "I've decided to change my stage name to David Greta".
Scott has also been making headlines on home shores for spearheading an online petition that calls on the SABC to pay the R250m in royalties it allegedly owes to local musicians.
• Additional reporting by staff reporter