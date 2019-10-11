Viral Fatboy Slim x Greta Thurnberg remix was created by The Kiffness

South African electronic artist David Scott was the brains behind the viral mash-up of superstar DJ Fatboy Slim's club classic Right Here, Right Now and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's dramatic UN speech.

Scott — aka The Kiffness — debuted the remix on Twitter in late September and was amazed when Fatboy Slim re-posted it a couple of days later.

"It was a massive shock and a massive honour as well. I've always looked up to him as a music producer," he said.