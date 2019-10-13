Last Word

A Kiwi supermarket has brought in a 'quiet hour', but why stop there?

Reducing noise helps everyone be a better version of themselves. Here's how

I'm moving to New Zealand! Well, no, obviously I'm not moving to New Zealand - I haven't entirely given up just yet, and I still think there are some things worth living for - but I might just go there from time to time to do my grocery shopping.



This week a Kiwi supermarket chain weirdly named Countdown (do the tills work in reverse? Do you register how much money you wish to spend, and the total ticks lower with every box of Wheaty-Puffs or jar of your favourite savoury yeast spread you add to your basket until you reach zero, which is coincidentally the same number of times as New Zealand has beaten us in Rugby World Cup finals?) announced that it is introducing something called a "quiet hour" in its stores nationwide, to improve the quality of the shopping experience for people with autism or anxiety issues...