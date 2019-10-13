Ndlovu Youth Choir's global success means water tank for Limpopo gran

The members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir are feeling the change of pace in their lives — and their success has brought small offshoots to their community of Moutse in rural Limpopo.



The choral group returned from Hollywood this week with a global record deal in the bag. They have also spent hours in the studio recording their new album, which is to be released next month...