Movie Review

'Parasite' took the top prize at Cannes - don't miss the chance to see it in SA

This South Korean film, in which a poor family bets their survival on becoming indispensable to a rich one, is being rightfully hailed as a masterpiece

It's been a while since local audiences had the opportunity to see the winner of the Cannes Palme D'Or on screens, and even longer since they got to see it in the year it won, but this week offers that opportunity and you should seize it.



South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho has, over the course of the past decade and a half, carved himself a distinctive space in world cinema with his genre-bending satires and dissections of class difference...