The A-Listers

SOCIALS | African Fashion Unites show celebrates diversity

I shattered a cardinal rule this week: double-booking a fashion fest put on by the wife of the land’s most famous black billionaire, and also schmoozing with an A-list crowd at the book launch of the country’s foremost beauty queen.



On Thursday night I made my way to the Sandton Convention Centre for the African Fashion Unites show, which kicked off AFI Fashion Week...