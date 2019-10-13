The A-Listers
SOCIALS | African Fashion Unites show celebrates diversity
13 October 2019 - 00:00
I shattered a cardinal rule this week: double-booking a fashion fest put on by the wife of the land’s most famous black billionaire, and also schmoozing with an A-list crowd at the book launch of the country’s foremost beauty queen.
On Thursday night I made my way to the Sandton Convention Centre for the African Fashion Unites show, which kicked off AFI Fashion Week...
