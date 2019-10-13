Opinion

The #ImStaying movement means well but it's tainted with a lack of self-awareness

The very notion at the heart of this definitely optimistic Facebook community - having the choice to stay in Mzansi or go overseas - is problematic, and that's not it's only flaw

We need to talk about #ImStaying, but first let's talk about another country, another time and a seemingly innocuous piece of popular music.



Seventy-five years ago the legendary lyricist Johnny Mercer cheered up America with a catchy ditty called Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive. It was made famous by a performance by Bing Crosby and Sonny Tufts in a musical comedy, Here Come the Waves, in 1944...