Want to show you care about human rights? Get tattooed at this SA festival
13 October 2019 - 00:00
Human Rights Tattoo (HRT), an innovative global project that has united thousands of people via series of meaningful tattoos, is coming to Cape Town in October courtesy of the Open Design Afrika festival.
HRT was started in 2012 by Dutch artist Sander van Bussel. Together with his team, Van Bussel has travelled to 72 different countries with the aim of tattooing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, letter by letter, on 6,773 individuals. That's one letter of the declaration for each person who has agreed to participate — and over 4,000 have so far...
