For R44,000 you too can walk on water in these 'Jesus shoes'

A pair of $3,000 (about R44,000) Nike sneakers dubbed “Jesus Shoes” are the latest “IT thing” and lucky owners can literally walk on water.

The shoes, created by Brooklyn-based label MSCHF, were released online on Tuesday and sold out minutes after being made available to purchase.

According to Hypebeast, not only do the shoes contain holy water in the soles that came from the Jordan River and was blessed by a priest, but a cross has also been placed on top of the laces on the right sneaker.

A Bible verse from Matthew 14:25 is also referenced on the side of the shoe and a drop of red ink that symbolises the blood of Christ is visible on the tongue of the sneaker.