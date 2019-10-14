Two can play that game: a night of fun and food for two

I get it. I really do. I was wondering why there was so much hype about Night Out for Two, but having experienced it, I now know.

We went on a Tuesday evening, which felt a little incongruous, especially for a homebody like myself. But it proved to be effortless fun.

From Mondays to Thursdays leading up to the festive season, Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp is packaging a night of fun and entertainment for two.

For R250 you get two meals, selected drinks on the casino floor, a choice between a movie, a round of tenpin bowling or laser tag, as well as the following vouchers:

Parking voucher for your next visit

Barnyard – buy-one-get-one-free offer

Discount vouchers:

Save 20% on a stay at Southern Sun Silverstar

Save 30% on a hair appointment at Nix Hair Bar

Save 10% on selected combo deals at Sausage Saloon

Book two soy candle massages and get two free flotation therapies at Soulstice Day Spa.

We opted for the bowling, which was massive fun after years of not seeing the inside of a bowling alley. We’ll ignore the fact that I lost to my younger sister. I swear I would have won had we played more rounds.