Two can play that game: a night of fun and food for two

Night Out For 2 is great value for money

14 October 2019 - 13:50 By Lebohang Nthongoa
Spend a night out for two at Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp.
Image: Supplied

I get it. I really do. I was wondering why there was so much hype about Night Out for Two, but having experienced it, I now know. 

We went on a Tuesday evening, which felt a little incongruous, especially for a homebody like myself. But it proved to be effortless fun.  

From Mondays to Thursdays leading up to the festive season, Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp is packaging a night of fun and entertainment for two.

For R250 you get two meals, selected drinks on the casino floor, a choice between a movie, a round of tenpin bowling or laser tag, as well as the following vouchers:  

  • Parking voucher for your next visit
  • Barnyard – buy-one-get-one-free offer
  • Discount vouchers:
  • Save 20% on a stay at Southern Sun Silverstar
  • Save 30% on a hair appointment at Nix Hair Bar
  • Save 10% on selected combo deals at Sausage Saloon
  • Book two soy candle massages and get two free flotation therapies at Soulstice Day Spa.

We opted for the bowling, which was massive fun after years of not seeing the inside of a bowling alley. We’ll ignore the fact that I lost to my younger sister. I swear I would have won had we played more rounds.

You can play tenpin bowling, watch a movie or go in for some laser tag.
Image: georgerudy/123rf.com

A choice between three restaurants for dinner offers variety, so between Col’cacchio, Spur and Aarya, you are bound to find something you enjoy.   

The venues offer set menus for the package.

Col’cacchio lured us with its variety. It offers a choice of three starters, 10 mains and four desserts. Aarya limits the menu to a choice of three mains, while Spur offers two mains from which to choose. Drinks are not included.

The food and service at Col’cacchio was lovely, but I have to caution against the lasagne. It was dry and the flavour was not good. It tasted like it had come straight out of a freezer. But that was remedied with a different meal after we informed the manager. I would recommend the San Siro salad as a starter. The portion was huge and satisfying. The chocolate brownie and ice cream was a nice bow on a perfect meal. 

For the price, the amount of food and entertainment was great value for money and I would highly recommend it.

 

  • Book your night out at www.tsogosun.com
  • The offers runs until November 26 2019
  • Valid Mondays to Thursdays.
  • Address: R28, Muldersdrift, Mogale City

