Lifestyle

Young woman calls off wedding, still has photo shoot to inspire women to choose themselves

15 October 2019 - 06:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Chandley Brelsford called off her wedding but went ahead with a photo shoot to inspire women to choose themselves.
Chandley Brelsford called off her wedding but went ahead with a photo shoot to inspire women to choose themselves.
Image: Facebook/Chandley Brelsford

The story of Chandley Brelsford, who called off her wedding three weeks before the big day, has gone viral on social media. She was due to tie the knot on June 8 but realised that the man she almost married did not make her happy.

“The man I had fallen in love with was not the man I could call my husband, and it has shaken my character to its very core. The life I so desperately wanted to live with him was never going to exist. Our marriage would not be peaceful, supportive and loving and it took me four years to realise this man was not right for me.”

This has been difficult but I think I am finally ready. It’s long. June 8th 2019… was meant to be the happiest day of...

Posted by Chandley Brelsford on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Brelsford admitted to ignoring the warning signs during the course of their relationship, which were the man controlling her and giving her ultimatums. She said when she enrolled in college, she would drive for more than two hours every weekend to see him, and even took weekend jobs next to his home as he had made it clear he did not want a long-distance relationship. 

Brelsford encouraged women to be open to acting on the red flags immediately when they see them, to listen to their intuition, to choose their happiness and to never settle.

“It doesn’t matter if he is good-looking or willing to spend money on you or promises you the whole world; if he does not show you respect now, then he never will. Love is blind.” 

Ncaaww... Solo and Dineo’s wedding vows will give you the feels

Dineo and Solo are a match made in heaven!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of relationship troubles

'What the f*ck do you expect him to be doing? Be jumping for joy because we are going away? Can you guys leave him alone?! Cut him some slack'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Justin Bieber marries his bae, Hailey, in a star-studded wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married for second time at a private ceremony.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | You've got to be joking? Kruger Park tourist gets out of car to film ... Travel
  2. For R44,000 you too can walk on water in these 'Jesus shoes' Lifestyle
  3. Ndlovu Youth Choir's global success means water tank for Limpopo gran Lifestyle
  4. Here’s what South Africans hate about their bosses Lifestyle
  5. This burden that was sitting on me, it’s gone: Bassie Kumalo pens 'cathartic' ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X