Young woman calls off wedding, still has photo shoot to inspire women to choose themselves
The story of Chandley Brelsford, who called off her wedding three weeks before the big day, has gone viral on social media. She was due to tie the knot on June 8 but realised that the man she almost married did not make her happy.
“The man I had fallen in love with was not the man I could call my husband, and it has shaken my character to its very core. The life I so desperately wanted to live with him was never going to exist. Our marriage would not be peaceful, supportive and loving and it took me four years to realise this man was not right for me.”
This has been difficult but I think I am finally ready. It’s long. June 8th 2019… was meant to be the happiest day of...Posted by Chandley Brelsford on Saturday, August 31, 2019
Brelsford admitted to ignoring the warning signs during the course of their relationship, which were the man controlling her and giving her ultimatums. She said when she enrolled in college, she would drive for more than two hours every weekend to see him, and even took weekend jobs next to his home as he had made it clear he did not want a long-distance relationship.
Brelsford encouraged women to be open to acting on the red flags immediately when they see them, to listen to their intuition, to choose their happiness and to never settle.
“It doesn’t matter if he is good-looking or willing to spend money on you or promises you the whole world; if he does not show you respect now, then he never will. Love is blind.”