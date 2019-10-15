Young woman calls off wedding, still has photo shoot to inspire women to choose themselves

Brelsford admitted to ignoring the warning signs during the course of their relationship, which were the man controlling her and giving her ultimatums. She said when she enrolled in college, she would drive for more than two hours every weekend to see him, and even took weekend jobs next to his home as he had made it clear he did not want a long-distance relationship.

Brelsford encouraged women to be open to acting on the red flags immediately when they see them, to listen to their intuition, to choose their happiness and to never settle.

“It doesn’t matter if he is good-looking or willing to spend money on you or promises you the whole world; if he does not show you respect now, then he never will. Love is blind.”