AfrikaBurn hotfoots it to a new home in the Tankwa Karoo

Next year’s AfrikaBurn will be the 13th and last in the desert festival’s current home.

The 2021 event is moving 30km southeast of Stonehenge private reserve in the Tankwa Karoo.

Its new home will be on Quaggafontein Farm, owned by the Mapula Trust, which works to preserve parcels of land with a biodiversity value.

An announcement by AfrikaBurn on Wednesday said: "The landscape will still be rocky beneath our wheels, feet and camps, ringed by mountains and those incredible Tankwa sunrises and sunsets — and the Tafelberg will still be in sight on the horizon."

The statement said a soil scientist and a botanist had confirmed that most of Quaggafontein was severely degraded after decades of overgrazing.

However, the land featured unique biodiversity which would be regenerated outside the area used for the annual festival.

"The land also lies alongside the Tankwa Karoo National Park, which opens up opportunities for collaboration with an organisation expert in, and committed to, preserving the unique environment of the Tankwa Karoo," it said.

AfrikaBurn is held over seven days at the end of April and the beginning of May, and features a Friday night "burn".

The event is an official partner of the Burning Man festival held annually in the US’s Nevada desert. It attracts up to 13,000 people.