'Fornite' black hole disappears as Chapter 2 begins. Here's what's new

Boats, exploding gas stations, daring rescues ... and fishing? Fortnite is back with a new Chapter 2 map, new game play and, naturally, new incentives to pony up for a seasonal Battle Pass.

The hit console, computer and mobile game went dark on October 13 after Season 10 was brought to a dramatic close as an asteroid destroyed the virtual world. Developer Epic Games had players, social media followers, and website visitors staring at an image of a black hole.

That's where Fortnite had gone — and now it's back, in reconfigured form.

As well as the new island layout, Fortnite Chapter 2 adds team transports by way of the motorboat.