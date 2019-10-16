Google search helps family sell a Nigerian painting for a whopping R21m

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for a staggering £1.1m (about R21m) after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance.

Christine by 20th century master of African modernism Ben Enwonwu had been in the sitter's family home ever since it was painted in Lagos in 1971.

"The family were unaware of the significance of the painting or the importance of the artist, until a chance 'googling' of the signature led them to Sotheby's free Online Estimate Platform," said the London auction house.

The painting fetched over seven times the pre-auction estimate, finally going under the hammer for £1.1m (about R21m).