Huawei Watch G 2's upgraded fitness experience promotes healthy living

The Huawei Watch G 2 46mm and 42mm series is a next-generation smartwatch, powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip. Delivering an upgraded user experience and unrivalled battery life due to the chip’s ultra-low power consumption capability, Watch G 2 pushes the boundaries of what is expected from a wearable.

Watch G 2 is also Huawei’s first smartwatch with an all-in-one 3D glass screen, creating a wider, boundless display. The new smartwatch delivers more sports modes with richer programmes, as well as adding bluetooth calling and music playback functionalities, enhancing comprehensive health- and fitness-monitoring and management capabilities, ultimately offering greater care in meticulous detail to those who love sport and the pursuit of quality of life.

Improved battery life

Huawei Watch G 2 is equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chipset to further improve on battery life. The chipset integrates an advanced bluetooth-processing unit, a powerful audio-processing unit, a low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit. The application processor uses the Cortex-M7 processor to achieve low power consumption of 10uA/MHz, which is far below the industry average of 30uA/MHZ. The combination of high performance and efficient power consumption makes it possible for Huawei Watch G 2 to deliver robust usage and even longer battery life.

In daily use, the Huawei Watch G 2 46mm series can operate continuously for up to two weeks, with both the intelligent heart-rate monitor and call notification functions on and weekly usage of up to 30 minutes of bluetooth calls; up to 30 minutes of music playback; up to 90 minutes of exercise and using the scientific sleep mode at night.

In the classic mode, the Huawei Watch G 2 42mm series can operate continuously for up to one week. Both series of watches have greatly improved battery life in the GPS tracked sports mode. The 46mm series has battery life of 30 hours under the GPS tracked sports mode, while the 42mm series reaches 15 hours. This data is based on test results from Huawei lab. Actual results may vary owing to differences in use.