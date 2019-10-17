Vatican creates R1.6k eRosary to teach people to pray with their smartphones
In 2019, phones, computers, watches, and even microwaves are powered by smart technology, so why not a rosary, too?
On Tuesday, the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network launched a smart rosary designed to help people “pray for peace in the world” and contemplate the Gospel.
The Click To Pray eRosary can be worn as a bracelet and activated when the wearer (or holder) makes the sign of the cross.
It can be synchronised with its companion app which gives users access to an audio guide, images and “personalised content about praying the rosary.”
All the software is stored within a smart cross which is connected to ten black agate and hematite rosary beads.
With these, users can follow along to various types of rosaries; Thematic rosaries will become available on the app throughout the year.
The Click To Pray eRosary is available for purchase for €99 (about R1.6k). The complementary app can be downloaded on iOS and Android for free.