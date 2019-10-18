WATCH | Take your first look at Kanye West’s much-hyped film, 'Jesus is King'

A brief trailer for rapper Kanye West's Imax film Jesus is King came out Thursday, as tickets went on sale for limited screenings starting next week.

The much-touted movie will feature "songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album Jesus is King."

Multiple release dates for the album, which apparently sees the mercurial artist take a sharp departure from rap to gospel, have come in gone in the past month.

Rather than release the album, West has been touring the United States and doing pop-up stagings of his "Sunday Service," his performance series that includes gospel choirs and a dose of Christian spirituality.

The film brings the service "to life," its website said, and was filmed in the summer of 2019.

West first publicly performed a Sunday Service at April 2019's Coachella festival, having previously held them only for select guests, mostly celebrities.