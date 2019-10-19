Potato-power your life, say US scientists ... but watch the wind

The quest for beach bodies is in full swing as spring temperatures soar, and carbohydrate gels are being tucked into pockets of amateur athletes countryside.

They’re used to sustain blood glucose levels and improve performance, but at around R55 for 60ml — enough to last an hour — they don’t come cheap.

The good news is that mashed potato works just as well, according to scientists in the US.

“Potatoes are a promising alternative for athletes because they represent a cost-effective, nutrient-dense and whole-food source of carbohydrates,” researchers from the University of Illinois reported in the Journal of Applied Physiology.

“Furthermore, they serve as a savoury race fuel option when compared [with] the high sweetness of [carbohydrate] gels.”

A team led by kinesiologist Nicholas Burd was funded by the Alliance for Potato Research & Education, and recruited 12 cyclists who averaged 267km a week.

To qualify for the trial, the cyclists had to reach a specific threshold for aerobic fitness and complete a 120-minute cycling challenge followed by a time trial.