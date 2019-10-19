WATCH | 'We don't really know what it is': zoo adopts alien-like creature

The Paris zoo's latest attraction is a brainless, eyeless, single-celled organism with no limbs or stomach but more than 700 genders.

Meet "le blob" also known by its scientific name Physarum polycephalum or "many-headed slime".

Preceding humans on Earth by some 500 million years, the creature resembles a kind of slippery sponge.

It appears stationary, but does cover ground — at a leisurely pace of up to one centimetre per hour — in search of prey, such as mushroom spores, bacteria, and other microbes.

Members of the public can become better acquainted with "le blob", which has taken up residence in a large tank at the zoo in Paris' Bois de Vincennes park.

Named after the 1958 sci-fi horror movie The Blob about an alien creature that crashes to Earth and devours residents of Pennsylvania, the real-life blob consists of a single cell, sometimes with many nuclei that can replicate their DNA and divide.