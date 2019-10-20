5 things you need to know to have a ball at your first drag ball

Le Grand Ball in Joburg is one of several queer events that have sprung up locally in the past year or so. Before you buy your ticket, bear the following in mind

Queer is the new cool. Whether in the form of slang, dress code or on television, there's been a definite shift in terms of what underground culture and the mainstream thinks is "dope".



In South Africa, the most entertaining way in which we're seeing this crossover of the underground into the mainstream is Vogue Nights and the burgeoning ball scene — such as the monthly Le Grand Balls held at the Ellis Park Tennis Club...