On My Radar

Chef Nti on the cookbook she's currently obsessed with & more

Mzansi's beloved celebrity chef Nthabiseng Ramaboa tells us what's on her cultural radar

Nthabiseng Ramaboa, the celebrity chef and apron designer popularly known as Chef Nti, has added cookbook author to her resume.



As the chef at the helm of the cooking show The Perfect Ace and the restaurant Taste Kitchen in Maboneng, Chef Nti has wormed her way into the people of Mzanzi's hearts through their stomachs — and with her vibrant posts on Instagram...