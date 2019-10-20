Is drag culture having an identity crisis?

How inclusive can a movement be when it insists on ever more exclusive and hostile definitions of who gets to speak or be seen, asks Monique Verduyn

When RuPaul was interviewed by the Guardian last year, he said that "drag is a

big f-you to male-dominated culture".



More infamously, however, he made it known that he didn't think transgender women belonged on his reality competition show, RuPaul's Drag Race. To no-one's surprise, the backlash was instantaneous...