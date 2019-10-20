Is drag culture having an identity crisis?
How inclusive can a movement be when it insists on ever more exclusive and hostile definitions of who gets to speak or be seen, asks Monique Verduyn
20 October 2019 - 00:00
When RuPaul was interviewed by the Guardian last year, he said that "drag is a
big f-you to male-dominated culture".
More infamously, however, he made it known that he didn't think transgender women belonged on his reality competition show, RuPaul's Drag Race. To no-one's surprise, the backlash was instantaneous...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.