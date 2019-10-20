Art Exhibition

Joburg, real & imagined, is the star of artist Sam Nhlengethwa's new show

In 'Joburg Selected', the veteran artist pays homage to the buildings in whose shadow the hustlers and go-getters of the city ply their trades

It's no surprise that the work I Love Jozi is the one that immediately catches your eye as you walk into the Goodman Gallery in Parkwood, Johannesburg.



Created by veteran artist Sam Nhlengethwa as part of his new show, Joburg Selected, the work is a massive mixed-media 2m x 6m canvas depicting what at first glance seems to be a recognisable downtown Johannesburg street scene - perhaps showing a view from somewhere in Newtown with people and taxis in the foreground and the recognisable mishmash of architectural styles that make up the city's ever-changing, historically tinged environment behind...