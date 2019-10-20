'Mindful drinking' takes off in SA as more people opt for non-alcoholic sips

Shunning alcohol is not just for pregnant women and recovering alcoholics these days: a cool 'sober curious' crowd wants to live clear-eyed and hangover free

When it comes to drinking, not every choice has to be black or white: slam-dunk drunk or stone-cold sober. Shades of sparkling honeybush or citrus can be more alluring than a predictable Long Island iced tea at sundown. Non-alcoholic beers have become popular while watching World Cup rugby, as orders at the Devil's Peak brewery Taproom show.



The global rise of "mindful" drinking has hit SA. The obvious sequel to mindful eating, it's healthier too...