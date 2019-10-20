Politics & play: Looking back on Joburg's first Pride march

Some wore paper bags over their heads at Africa's first Pride march almost 30 years ago, but even that was a statement, writes Palesa Buyeye

"Being gay or lesbian is part of being human. To criminalise being gay and lesbian is to criminalise a part of normal society," acclaimed former Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron, now 66 years old, said in a speech at SA's first Pride march in October 1990. It was also the first Pride march held in Africa.



Years later his words are still relevant. Let's not forget that Uganda proposed the death penalty for homosexuality...