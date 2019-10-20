A-Listers
SOCIAL | Tasty morsel of buzz kicks off foodie awards
20 October 2019 - 00:00
It looks like TV’s leggiest blonde, Leigh-Anne Williams, is off the market. A hunky MasterChef Australia star swept the Expresso TV presenter off her feet with his charming culinary skills.
That’s the romantic titbit I was served on Monday night at the American Express Dining Awards. The annual knees-up for SA’s top restaurants takes place over two parts, one in Joburg and the other a week later in the Cape...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.