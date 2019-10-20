A-Listers

SOCIAL | Tasty morsel of buzz kicks off foodie awards

It looks like TV’s leggiest blonde, Leigh-Anne Williams, is off the market. A hunky MasterChef Australia star swept the Expresso TV presenter off her feet with his charming culinary skills.



That’s the romantic titbit I was served on Monday night at the American Express Dining Awards. The annual knees-up for SA’s top restaurants takes place over two parts, one in Joburg and the other a week later in the Cape...