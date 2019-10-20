Humour

South Africans suffer from hectic brain-to-mouth filter malfunction

Adults say the darndest things

One of the members of that perpetually shocked collective we call the cabinet, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, once expressed shock at the levels of litigation the department of health was facing.



I remember thinking that I was more surprised by how infrequently patients sue the department of health. If you've ever been to a public hospital, you're likely nodding knowingly. And it's not even about a bleeding to death on stretcher, being given the wrong baby after delivering or being left to pop out your baby in a toilet stall...