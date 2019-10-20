Last Word

Who doesn’t like a good literary rivalry?

It's laptops at dawn, fellow

There is another writer on this island. Worse than that: he works every morning on the balcony of his apartment, right in my line of sight.



Whenever I come out he's already at his little wooden table, tapping away like an annoying smug woodchuck, like an unshaven woodpecker with opposable thumbs, and as the sun climbs higher over the bay he takes off his shirt and sits there banging away, bare-chested and wide-shouldered and I think maybe slightly younger than me. Who the hell does he think he is?..