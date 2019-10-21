WATCH | Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's emotional interview on motherhood

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has opened up about the pressures of being a new mother, a wife and doing it all in the public eye.

Speaking to ITV during her recent tour of SA with Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Markle said she never thought the scrutiny “would be easy, but I thought it would be fair”.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that made it really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said.

When asked how she was coping, Markle said: “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um ... yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”