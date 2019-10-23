Pressure, painful memories & fairness: Five powerful quotes from Harry and Meghan's African doccie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary on their 10-day tour of Southern African has resulted in widespread commentary after the couple opened up about the bad press they have received, the pressures of being royal and parenthood.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey was released this week and includes details of the couple's tour as well as exclusive interviews with them on the trip and their personal lives.

Opening up about their struggles for the first time, the couple gave a glimpse into the difficulties they face.

Here's a look at what they spoke about:

Harry on that 'rift' with William

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, and I know he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to, because we're so busy, but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."