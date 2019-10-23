Pressure, painful memories & fairness: Five powerful quotes from Harry and Meghan's African doccie
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary on their 10-day tour of Southern African has resulted in widespread commentary after the couple opened up about the bad press they have received, the pressures of being royal and parenthood.
Harry & Meghan: An African Journey was released this week and includes details of the couple's tour as well as exclusive interviews with them on the trip and their personal lives.
Opening up about their struggles for the first time, the couple gave a glimpse into the difficulties they face.
Here's a look at what they spoke about:
Harry on that 'rift' with William
"We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, and I know he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to, because we're so busy, but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."
The pain of his mom's death continues to linger
"I think being part of this family in this role in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back. So in that respect, it's the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best. With the role, with the job and the pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."
Harry focussing on family
"I think I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect. Everything that she (Diana) went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw, every single day, and that's not me being paranoid, that's just me not wanting a repeat of the past. And if anybody else knew what I knew, being it a father, be it a husband, be it anyone, you would be doing exactly what I'm doing as well."
Meghan on adapting to pressure of being a royal
"I have said for a long time it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive. You've got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging, and the biggest thing I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile."
Meghan on marriage and bad press
It's hard. I don't think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand here, but when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me: "I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life."