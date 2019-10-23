WATCH | Cool or creepy? Phone cover looks like human skin & is ticklish too
A research team in Paris has developed a phone case made from a material that looks suspiciously like human skin and reacts to tickling, stroking and tapping accordingly.
Why? Apparently Marc Teyssier, who headed up the project at Telecom ParisTech, had always wanted to "pinch [his] phone", reports New Scientist.
The hyper-realistic artificial skin on the cover "responds to different gestures that mimic human emotional communication." It understands that tapping likely means the user wants attention, and that stroking means the user could be seeking comfort.
A video — watch it below — shows how you could turn up your phone's volume by pinching the skin on the cover, or add a laughing emoji to a text message by tickling it.
WATCH | How an artificial skin cover could change the way you use your smartphone
Two prototypes of the artificial skin exist: a shockingly realistic-looking one and one that looks like a uniform, squishy foam.
Along with the protective skin phone cover, the team also made a skin laptop touchpad and a skin smartwatch strap.
The team's next plans are to integrate hair into the skin, embed temperature features and add a robotic finger that would allow it to crawl across a table.