WATCH | Cool or creepy? Phone cover looks like human skin & is ticklish too

A research team in Paris has developed a phone case made from a material that looks suspiciously like human skin and reacts to tickling, stroking and tapping accordingly.

Why? Apparently Marc Teyssier, who headed up the project at Telecom ParisTech, had always wanted to "pinch [his] phone", reports New Scientist.

The hyper-realistic artificial skin on the cover "responds to different gestures that mimic human emotional communication." It understands that tapping likely means the user wants attention, and that stroking means the user could be seeking comfort.

A video — watch it below — shows how you could turn up your phone's volume by pinching the skin on the cover, or add a laughing emoji to a text message by tickling it.