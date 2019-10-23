Lifestyle

WATCH | Cool or creepy? Phone cover looks like human skin & is ticklish too

23 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Instead of a heavy-duty protective smartphone cover, why not get one made from hyper-realistic artificial human skin?
Instead of a heavy-duty protective smartphone cover, why not get one made from hyper-realistic artificial human skin?
Image: Marc Teyssier/YouTube

A research team in Paris has developed a phone case made from a material that looks suspiciously like human skin and reacts to tickling, stroking and tapping accordingly.

Why? Apparently Marc Teyssier, who headed up the project at Telecom ParisTech, had always wanted to "pinch [his] phone", reports New Scientist

The hyper-realistic artificial skin on the cover "responds to different gestures that mimic human emotional communication." It understands that tapping likely means the user wants attention, and that stroking means the user could be seeking comfort.

A video — watch it below — shows how you could turn up your phone's volume by pinching the skin on the cover, or add a laughing emoji to a text message by tickling it.

WATCH | How an artificial skin cover could change the way you use your smartphone

Two prototypes of the artificial skin exist: a shockingly realistic-looking one and one that looks like a uniform, squishy foam.

Along with the protective skin phone cover, the team also made a skin laptop touchpad and a skin smartwatch strap.

The team's next plans are to integrate hair into the skin, embed temperature features and add a robotic finger that would allow it to crawl across a table.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Vatican creates R1.6k eRosary to teach people to pray with their smartphones

In 2019, phones, computers, watches, and even microwaves are powered by smart technology, so why not a rosary, too?
Lifestyle
5 days ago

IN PICTURES | Robotic dresses wow at New York Fashion Week

Fashion and technology have often gone hand in hand, improving supply chains and bringing the world's runways to the masses, but at the recent New ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Humanoid robot Sophia praises Durban designer for her gown

Sophia, one of the world’s most famous humanoid robots, has added Durban designer Haroun Hansrot to her list of favourite couturiers.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'We don't really know what it is': zoo adopts alien-like creature Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Hyena saves squealing warthog from leopard's jaws Travel
  3. David Tlale channels his grief into creating a phenomenal fashion show The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Seeing double at Nigeria's annual twin festival Travel
  5. Why do couples struggle to keep desire alive? Therapist Esther Perel knows Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
X