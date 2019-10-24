Instagram bans filters that mimic plastic surgery procedures

In the age of social media, manipulating your selfie with the help of online filters has never been easier — be it adding a cute pair of cat ears, or virtually plumping up your lips or trimming down the size of your nose. But Instagram is clamping down on special effects that mimic the results of cosmetic surgery.

Spark AR, the augmented reality platform behind the filters, took to Facebook recently to announce that it is removing all effects associated with plastic surgery from the Instagram Effect Gallery and postponing the approval of new effects associated with plastic surgery until further notice.

“We want Spark AR effects to be a positive experience and are re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to wellbeing,” the company explained.