Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the feels

A video of an interracial couple's engagement, followed by an explanation of the cultural processes the groom-to-be had to learn about, has been widely shared on social media, gathering more than 50,000 views at the time of publishing this article.

Samuel Varrie and Tshepiso Mathole posted the video, “The cutest marriage proposal ever — interracial couple South Africa”, on YouTube in September.

In it, the couple are celebrating their two-year anniversary, followed by Samuel's proposal.