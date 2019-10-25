Lifestyle

Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the feels

25 October 2019 - 08:28 By Jessica Levitt

A video of an interracial couple's engagement, followed by an explanation of the cultural processes the groom-to-be had to learn about, has been widely shared on social media, gathering more than 50,000 views at the time of publishing this article.

Samuel Varrie and Tshepiso Mathole posted the video, “The cutest marriage proposal ever — interracial couple South Africa”, on YouTube in September.

In it, the couple are celebrating their two-year anniversary, followed by Samuel's proposal.

Moments after he popped the question, Tshepiso was all tears.
Image: Instagram/Sam_Varrie

Afterwards, Samuel explains how the proposal wasn't a complete surprise and he had to learn about the cultural processes involved with his bride-to-be's family.

“So basically, I had wanted to do all the customary law arrangements behind Tshepi's back, but ja, it doesn't quite work that way. I spoke to her mother and asked for her permission and she told me about the letter and I need to go chat to Tshepi's uncle.”

Samuel detailed the process and said even though he wanted it to be a surprise, Tshepi eventually found out.

Jacaranda reports that the pair first gained attention after posting their love story on the #ImStaying Facebook group. The group promotes positive stories from people living in SA who have said they will not immigrate, despite ongoing problems in the country.

