WATCH | His legend lives on: new Leonard Cohen song drops

25 October 2019 - 15:00 By AFP Relaxnews

WATCH | The music video for 'Happens to the Heart'

A posthumous Leonard Cohen song called Happens to the Heart has just been released.

The single will form part of an upcoming album, Thanks for The Dance, featuring songs from the late Canadian musical legend, who died in 2016.

A Daniel Askill-directed music video, which features a silhouette reminiscent of the musician's likeness, has been released to support the single. After shedding its clothes, the silhouette finds itself draped in a monk's robe before stopping by a cliff in a meditative state.

Happens to the Heart follows single The Goal, released back in September. Thanks For The Dance is due to be released on November 22. 

As reported by Pitchfork, the album was spearheaded and produced by the singer-poet's son Adam Cohen, with an impressive list of guests including Feist, Beck and Damien Rice.

