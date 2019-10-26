WATCH | Coconut Kelz's tongue-in-cheek take on the DA's chaotic week

Ditzy DA youth Coconut Kelz has been tasked with "the most important job in pretty much the history of the entire DA". She's got to return the party's sparkly leadership scepter to "its rightful owner", Helen Zille, who was elected federal executive council chairperson earlier this week.



Keltz took to Instagram to share the news and weigh in on Zille's controversial return, which sparked a wave of resignations. Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and federal chair Athol Trollip all quit the party.

During a short video, Keltz answers the pressing question "what does this old lady want back with the DA?", and explains why there's no point in feeling sorry for Maimane, before channeling her inner Mean Girl in an attempt to restore peace in the party.

Check it out: