Lifestyle

WATCH | Coconut Kelz's tongue-in-cheek take on the DA's chaotic week

26 October 2019 - 00:00 By Staff reporter
Coconut Keltz has weighed in Helen Zille's return to the DA and party leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation.
Coconut Keltz has weighed in Helen Zille's return to the DA and party leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation.
Image: Alaister Russell and @coconut_keltz/Instagram

Ditzy DA youth Coconut Kelz has been tasked with "the most important job in pretty much the history of the entire DA". She's got to return the party's sparkly leadership scepter to "its rightful owner", Helen Zille, who was elected federal executive council chairperson earlier this week.

Keltz took to Instagram to share the news and weigh in on Zille's controversial return, which sparked a wave of resignations. Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and federal chair Athol Trollip all quit the party.

During a short video, Keltz answers the pressing question "what does this old lady want back with the DA?", and explains why there's no point in feeling sorry for Maimane, before channeling her inner Mean Girl in an attempt to restore peace in the party.

Check it out:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Coconut Kelz is not 'whiteface' comedy, says joker Lesego Tlhabi

Comedian Lesego Tlhabi has created a gormless black princess called Coconut Kelz in order to lampoon white delusions — leaving a trail of confusion ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

The return of Zille & a string of resignations: It's been a helluva week for the DA

It has been a tumultuous week for the DA, with many labelling the events of the past few days 'the fallout of the opposition'
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. People in these professions are having the most sex, says survey Health & Sex
  2. Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the ... Lifestyle
  3. RECIPE | Peppermint crisp cheesecake Food
  4. Cape Town's home to one of the world's best Italian eateries outside Italy Food
  5. WATCH | Hyena saves squealing warthog from leopard's jaws Travel

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X