'Amazing Grace' is a hallelujah out of Aretha Franklin's hymn book

In 1972 Aretha Franklin took her huge talent back to where it all began - a Baptist church, with a choir - to record a remarkable set. Luckily for all of us it was filmed

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By LESLEY MOFOKENG

Aretha Franklin (1942-2018) is no longer immediately synonymous with gospel music. Instead she has been elevated as a pop legend to latter generations, largely thanks to the ’80s and ’90s hits she churned out with George Michael, the Eurythmics and Michael McDonald.

In that period, she also recorded memorable hits such as Freeway of Love, It Hurts Like Hell and A Rose is Still a Rose...

