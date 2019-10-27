Connie Chiume on blessers: Older men take advantage of young girls
27 October 2019 - 00:01
It is in the household of one of the blessers where Chiume, as MaLerato, starts cashing in, using family secrets as barter.
"It's something I'm totally against, because older men use young girls and take advantage of them. The sad part is that the young girls are the ones who end up losing out," Chiume said...
