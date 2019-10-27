Movie Review

Eddie Murphy is at his best in years in the heartfelt 'Dolemite is My Name'

This Netflix film tells the true story of comedian Roy Ray Moore's struggle to create one of Blaxploitation's most beloved characters

Next year will see the much-anticipated reappearance of Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem in the long-awaited sequel to his smash 1988 hit Coming to America.



Before that, however, Murphy and Coming 2 America's director Craig Brewer have taken a short, heartfelt and satisfying detour with Dolemite is My Name, their Netflix film about the true story of comedian and rap pioneer Roy Ray Moore and his determined struggle to create one of Blaxploitation's most beloved characters - the foul-mouthed, Kung-Fu fighting, hard-shagging ex-con Dolemite...