Motoring
Highs & lows of road tripping in the the Merc GLE
This luxury SUV is tinged with an adventurous spirit
We have an incredible country. And this is not a revelation induced only by the warm-and-fuzzy stories shared on a certain Facebook group with snowballing popularity. But after a few minutes after arrival at Mabula in the secluded, beautiful wilds of Limpopo, I too decided that I would be staying. Well, until the demands of deadline and other calls of automotive penmanship summoned me back to the big smoke of Johannesburg anyway ...
On a hot Friday afternoon, my mission was steering a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 400d 4MATIC (priced from R1,351,200) to that province known for its sorcery, among other intriguing things. Witchcraft seemed like a plausible reason for sustaining not one but two nail piercings in the left-rear tyre of our test unit, barely 15km into the trip...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.