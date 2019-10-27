Motoring

Highs & lows of road tripping in the the Merc GLE

This luxury SUV is tinged with an adventurous spirit

We have an incredible country. And this is not a revelation induced only by the warm-and-fuzzy stories shared on a certain Facebook group with snowballing popularity. But after a few minutes after arrival at Mabula in the secluded, beautiful wilds of Limpopo, I too decided that I would be staying. Well, until the demands of deadline and other calls of automotive penmanship summoned me back to the big smoke of Johannesburg anyway ...



On a hot Friday afternoon, my mission was steering a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 400d 4MATIC (priced from R1,351,200) to that province known for its sorcery, among other intriguing things. Witchcraft seemed like a plausible reason for sustaining not one but two nail piercings in the left-rear tyre of our test unit, barely 15km into the trip...