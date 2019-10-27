Music

I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto

There have been hard times, but Samkelo Mdolomba pulled through and went back to the drawing board to create his record-breaking new album, 'Isphithiphithi'

'Today I feel very soft; I've been interacting with people who are saying only nice things to me. I've been met only by excitement and well wishers, it's a new feeling." This is a peculiar way for Samkelo Mdolomba to feel, given the success of his new album.



Known to his fans as Samthing Soweto, Mdolomba says he isn't surprised that his album, Isphithiphithi, is doing well because his sole objective was to create a purely South African "accessible pop album" that would make a great impression...