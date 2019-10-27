'Immortalists' are willing to spend a fortune on trying to live forever

And they're leaving no blameless rodent, juvenile plasma or repurposed drug unturned in their quest to 'cure' ageing

The scene a few weekends ago at the Westgate, a Las Vegas mega resort, was like many others in Sin City. Alongside the one-armed bandits and craps tables, about 1,000 people milled around a mega convention centre. Many would have been close to pensionable age, and they came from all corners of the Earth. But all the attendees at the event, RAADfest, were pursuing something out of the ordinary: immortality...