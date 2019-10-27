Motoring

IN PICTURES | Now & then: the evolution of the VW Golf

With the eighth-generation Golf having just been unveiled, we take a quick look at its lineage

At the recent Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen revealed its first fully electric production vehicle. The ID.3 will spearhead the charge in this arena and marks the opening of the product floodgates for the sub-brand.



A crucial thing was said by the company: the latest model will be as significant as the Beetle and Golf were in defining events. A lofty expectation indeed. Especially as we draw our attention to the hatchback that took the baton from the bug-shaped genesis...