'Rich-girl face' is the latest fad driving the Insta generation to get injectables

Today's most-requested look at plastic surgeons is inspired by wealthy influencers like Ivanka Trump and Kylie Jenner - and the girls who want it are increasingly young, writes Celia Walden

Not long ago, I found myself seated beside a man at a party who introduced himself proudly as "Mr Botox of Beverly Hills."



Waxy faced and rigid-featured with a perma-startled expression, the cosmetic surgeon was a fitting advert for his client base. Only he was concerned by how young that client base had become - and how faddish the demands now were...