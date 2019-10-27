The growing pains of growing old: a collection of short stories

Ageing has got your number, whether it’s breathing down your neck in your 30s or introducing you to a whole new set of indignities decades later

I AM OF THE NATURE TO GROW OLD: ANTON FERREIRA



Try this simple experiment: look in a mirror. If, like me, you turn 65 on November 1, which is, like, this Friday, you will see thinning grey hair, a receding hairline, crow's feet, sagging flesh and inexplicable random blemishes that weren't there last year...