The growing pains of growing old: a collection of short stories
Ageing has got your number, whether it’s breathing down your neck in your 30s or introducing you to a whole new set of indignities decades later
27 October 2019 - 00:00
I AM OF THE NATURE TO GROW OLD: ANTON FERREIRA
Try this simple experiment: look in a mirror. If, like me, you turn 65 on November 1, which is, like, this Friday, you will see thinning grey hair, a receding hairline, crow's feet, sagging flesh and inexplicable random blemishes that weren't there last year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.