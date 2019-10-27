Think you could rock the runway as a male plus-size model?

For plus-size model Jade Campbell — one of only a handful of full-figured men signed to a South African modelling agency — shopping for clothes has always been a daunting task.



“I’m a big guy and I love fashion, but our options are limited because no-one makes clothes for us. There are no high-fashion houses that go into the XXXL, and that becomes disheartening,” he said...