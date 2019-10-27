Motoring

What the Volvo XC90 would look like if it was kitted out for the apocalypse

Forget the school run, this one-of-a-kind SUV seems better suited to zombie-stalking

The last time we received superstar levels of attention at the helm of a Volvo was in 2015. An example of the S60 Polestar had arrived for evaluation - resplendent in its distinctive lurid blue shade. Just 25 examples were in South Africa at the time. And although we ultimately stated that fellow six-cylinder rivals from the Audi Sport, BMW M and Mercedes-AMG divisions seemed more compelling, the rarity and charm of the Swede made it an endearing choice.



Much has changed since then. Polestar has been reinvented as an all-electric standalone brand; rather than merely serving as a tuning arm. Battery power and autonomous mobility are two increasingly prominent agendas for the road ahead, though these points are not entirely exclusive to the Scandinavian brand...