Movie Review

Will 'A Rainy Day in New York' be Woody Allen's last American movie?

This middle-class comedy of manners works, but the director's old-school treading of safely entertaining tropes is a disappointment

For over four decades Woody Allen has performed a feat unique in the history of modern American movies, producing an average of one film a year. But his latest, A Rainy Day in New York, almost threatened to scuttle Allen's prolific work rate, thanks to controversies surrounding accusations that he abused his daughter Dylan Farrow in the 1990s.



Amazon Studios, who signed the director for a multi-picture contract in 2016, backed away from their relationship with Allen and have not released the film for US distribution, leading to a legal battle between the studio and the director. ..