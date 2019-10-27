Would you trust an app to help you hire a Nanny for your child?

Finding a sitter is easy online, but parents must stay on guard, writes Leonie Wagner

Accused murderer arrested. These are not the words parents want to associate with the person looking after their child.



But in recent weeks that description has been linked to nannies. Last week a nanny in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, was arrested in connection with the death of the 20-month-old toddler she was taking care of...