Experience 130 Italian wines and more at 'Vino in Piazza'

South African wine lovers are in for a treat as the second annual Vino in Piazza kicks off from November 22 at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

Organisers said the weekend event would introduce more than 20 Italian wine producers who would showcase 130 wines.

Renowned Italian chef Alfonso Caputo, from Napoli in Italy, is expected to jet into SA to headline the delicioza Italian food and wine pairing sessions.

Visitors will also get a chance to win great prizes that include two return tickets to Rome courtesy of Alitalia valued at R30,000; two tickets for a three-day cruise to the Portuguese islands in an ocean view cabin valued at R17,210; Ferrari hampers valued at R2,000; three Lavazza coffee machines valued at R1,500 each, and Ferrero limited- edition pyramids valued at R1,000 each.



