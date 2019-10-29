Cape Town's Bo-Kaap could be SA's first contribution to Lego, if you vote for it: here's how

Bo-Kaap, one of Cape Town's most popular tourist attractions, could become SA's first contribution to the Lego stable thanks to Wayne Nestadt, who entered his recreation of the area in the Lego Ideas competition.

Nestadt said he chose Bo-Kaap because it was one of the country's most photographed places and has a rich history and diversity.

“Bo-Kaap represents the South African rainbow nation and with Lego sold all around the world, people of all ages will know the place.”

Nestadt is 36 and has been a fan of Lego since he was six. In high school, he took a break from it but rediscovered Lego as an adult. He came across the competition while surfing the Lego Ideas website.

Nestadt said winning the competition would mean global recognition for both South Africa and the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood.

“Winning would be amazing and it's not about the money. It would be great for SA, as it would be represented on a global level.”

The set he has created features the houses at 71 Wale Street and the people who live in the area.

Here's how you can vote: