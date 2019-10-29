Lifestyle

Cape Town's Bo-Kaap could be SA's first contribution to Lego, if you vote for it: here's how

29 October 2019 - 06:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
South Africans can help get historic Bo-Kaap on the map by voting in a Lego competition.
South Africans can help get historic Bo-Kaap on the map by voting in a Lego competition.
Image: Lego Ideas

Bo-Kaap, one of Cape Town's most popular tourist attractions, could become SA's first contribution to the Lego stable thanks to Wayne Nestadt, who entered his recreation of the area in the Lego Ideas competition.

Nestadt said he chose Bo-Kaap because it was one of the country's most photographed places and has a rich history and diversity. 

“Bo-Kaap represents the South African rainbow nation and with Lego sold all around the world, people of all ages will know the place.”

Nestadt is 36 and has been a fan of Lego since he was six. In high school, he took a break from it but rediscovered Lego as an adult. He came across the competition while surfing the Lego Ideas website.

Nestadt said winning the competition would mean global recognition for both South Africa and the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood.

“Winning would be amazing and it's not about the money. It would be great for SA, as it would be represented on a global level.” 

The set he has created features the houses at 71 Wale Street and the people who live in the area.

Here's how you can vote:

  1. Go to the Lego Ideas website.
  2. Click sign in to create your profile. 
  3. In the search box, type Wayne Nestadt to find his Bo-Kaap creation.
  4. Click “support”.

MORE

5 Cape Town spots where the gourmet porridge is just right

Goldilocks would no doubt approve of the way the Mother City's chef have upped the ante when it comes to serving this nostalgic breakfast dish
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Gardens in glass: Denny Mo mimics landscapes in miniature

Cape Town designer Denny Mo specialises in creating modern terrariums, or as he describes them "carefully crafted forests housed in geometric ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

30 awesome eco-friendly spots where you can get your green on

Seven eco-activists map a route to their favourite eco-friendly spaces including eateries, nurseries and more JOY PHALA'S (ORGANIC) GREEN ROUTE IN ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the ... Lifestyle
  2. IN PICTURES | Now & then: the evolution of the VW Golf Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Coconut Kelz's tongue-in-cheek take on the DA's chaotic week Lifestyle
  4. Yes, Helen Zille has a stylist Lifestyle
  5. I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X